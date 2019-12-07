Menu

Canada

‘We are working well’: Negotiators seek to strike deal as CUSMA talks continue

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 7, 2019 7:06 am
Mexico‘s top trade negotiator wrapped up an 11-hour meeting with his U.S. counterpart Friday night, saying they had not finalized a new trade agreement for Mexico, United States and Canada.

As he left the office of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer Jesus Seade told reporters “we are working on all the issues. It is not easy, but we are working well.”

READ MORE: U.S., Mexico deal with ‘last issues’ in CUSMA deal, facing new steel demand

He added that they might meet again Saturday.

Seade said Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland participated in the talks, as well as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in an indirect way.

The United States, Mexico and Canada agreed last year to replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement with the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Story continues below advertisement

It needs approval by legislators in each country, and only Mexico’s Congress has ratified the deal so far.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
