Charges laid in Grand Rapids shooting death

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Police have made several arrests in connection with a fatal shooting in Grand Rapids earlier this week.

A 32-year-old man was found shot outside a home in the community around 4 p.m. Monday.

READ MORE: Man killed in Grand Rapids shooting

The man was rushed to a local nursing station, where he died.

Grand Rapids RCMP arrested their first suspect later that same day, and two others were arrested and charged Tuesday.

UPDATE: 27yo Dillon Lavallee, 19yo Jayme Turner & 44yo Bruce Turner, all from Grand Rapids, have been arrested & charged with 2nd Degree Murder, in relation to the Dec 2 homicide of a 32yo male in Grand Rapids. Investigation ongoing. #rcmpmb — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 6, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Dillon Lavallee, 27, Jayme Turner, 19, and 44-year-old Bruce Turner, all of Grand Rapids, are each charged with second-degree murder.

Police continue to investigate, but say they are not looking for any further suspects.

0:38 Aerial footage shows plumes of smoke over Little Grand Rapids, Man. Aerial footage shows plumes of smoke over Little Grand Rapids, Man.