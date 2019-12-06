Charges laid in Grand Rapids shooting death

Police have made several arrests in connection with a fatal shooting in Grand Rapids earlier this week.
A 32-year-old man was found shot outside a home in the community around 4 p.m. Monday.
The man was rushed to a local nursing station, where he died.
Grand Rapids RCMP arrested their first suspect later that same day, and two others were arrested and charged Tuesday.
Dillon Lavallee, 27, Jayme Turner, 19, and 44-year-old Bruce Turner, all of Grand Rapids, are each charged with second-degree murder.
Police continue to investigate, but say they are not looking for any further suspects.
