Crime

Charges laid in Grand Rapids shooting death

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 5:18 pm
Three people have been charged after a man was shot and killed in Grand Rapids Monday.
Three people have been charged after a man was shot and killed in Grand Rapids Monday. Lee Brown, The Canadian Press

Police have made several arrests in connection with a fatal shooting in Grand Rapids earlier this week.

A 32-year-old man was found shot outside a home in the community around 4 p.m. Monday.

READ MORE: Man killed in Grand Rapids shooting

The man was rushed to a local nursing station, where he died.

Grand Rapids RCMP arrested their first suspect later that same day, and two others were arrested and charged Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Dillon Lavallee, 27, Jayme Turner, 19, and 44-year-old Bruce Turner, all of Grand Rapids, are each charged with second-degree murder.

Police continue to investigate, but say they are not looking for any further suspects.

