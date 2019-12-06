Menu

Crime

Calgary homicide detectives investigate June death of child found unresponsive at day home

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 1:15 pm
Updated December 6, 2019 2:20 pm
A Calgary Police Service vehicle. .
A Calgary Police Service vehicle. . File/Global News

Calgary police announced Friday they are investigating the sudden death of a child who was found unresponsive at a local day home in June.

At around 11:30 a.m. on June 28, police said they responded to a call of an unresponsive child at a day home in the southeast neighbourhood of Deer Run.

READ MORE: Calgary woman finds bullet hole in kitchen cupboard, police investigating

Police said the girl was not breathing when officers arrived. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. The age of the child was not released by police, nor was the cause of her death.

The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating the child’s death. Officers would like to speak to anyone who had a child in the care of the day home before June 28.

READ MORE: 2 men shot in McKenzie Towne, 1 critically injured

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the day home, which was located at 271 Deerview Drive S.E., was not licensed. It is no longer in operation and the owner of the day home no longer lives at the address, according to police.

Calgary police are scheduled to speak to the media about the investigation at 1:30 p.m. MT Friday. The news conference will be live streamed in this story page.

READ MORE: Calgary police officer charged with harassment, unwanted communication

Anyone who had a child in care at the day home is asked to contact the CPS at at 403-266-1234. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

