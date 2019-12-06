Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Regina YMCA will not close any facilities, adds levy to memberships

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 12:53 pm
The Regina YMCA's downtown location on 13th Avenue. .
The Regina YMCA's downtown location on 13th Avenue. . Derek Putz/Global News

The YMCA of Regina says they feel “optimistic” about their future.

In a letter to its members this month, the association said they’ve found efficiencies to keep their programs and services running.

With the YMCA facing long-term debt of $5.2 million, the association was at risk of becoming insolvent in 2020.

However, the association said they’ve discovered new efficiencies that will save them money. Additionally, they will be raising membership fees to bring in more revenue.

READ MORE: Regina YMCA hosting information session as debt passes $5M

On Feb. 29, a facility fee will be levied on memberships on a bi-weekly basis. Youth memberships will increase 50 cents, family memberships will increase by $1.50, and individual memberships will increase by $1.

Men’s plus membership fees will increase to $68.95 bi-weekly.

Story continues below advertisement

The YMCA says these increases will increase their cash flow over the next three years, and there will be no immediate facility closures.

These changes still does not address any major capital improvements needed outside of daily operations.

The YMCA previously stated their downtown facility would require $12 million to modernize.

Recent costs like a roof replacement at their downtown facility and boiler repairs at the northwest Y have contributed to the association’s debt.

READ MORE: ‘A sad day in Moose Jaw’: YMCA set to close its doors at the end of June

The association says capital improvements will remain a priority to meet the needs of the community.

Additionally, they’ll be looking into fundraising and will develop a new strategic plan for the association that will be more sustainable moving forward.

The public is invited to three upcoming open houses that will address the YMCA’s vision moving forward.

They take place on Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the East YMCA, Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Northwest YMCA and on Dec. 19 at 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Downtown YMCA.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FitnessDebtYMCAmembership feesRegina YMCA
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.