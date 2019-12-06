Regina YMCA will not close any facilities, adds levy to memberships

Send this page to someone via email

The YMCA of Regina says they feel “optimistic” about their future.

In a letter to its members this month, the association said they’ve found efficiencies to keep their programs and services running.

With the YMCA facing long-term debt of $5.2 million, the association was at risk of becoming insolvent in 2020.

However, the association said they’ve discovered new efficiencies that will save them money. Additionally, they will be raising membership fees to bring in more revenue.

On Feb. 29, a facility fee will be levied on memberships on a bi-weekly basis. Youth memberships will increase 50 cents, family memberships will increase by $1.50, and individual memberships will increase by $1.

Men’s plus membership fees will increase to $68.95 bi-weekly.

The YMCA says these increases will increase their cash flow over the next three years, and there will be no immediate facility closures.

These changes still does not address any major capital improvements needed outside of daily operations.

The YMCA previously stated their downtown facility would require $12 million to modernize.

Recent costs like a roof replacement at their downtown facility and boiler repairs at the northwest Y have contributed to the association’s debt.

The association says capital improvements will remain a priority to meet the needs of the community.

Additionally, they’ll be looking into fundraising and will develop a new strategic plan for the association that will be more sustainable moving forward.

The public is invited to three upcoming open houses that will address the YMCA’s vision moving forward.

They take place on Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the East YMCA, Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Northwest YMCA and on Dec. 19 at 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Downtown YMCA.