Premier Doug Ford says Ontario on track for 2030 emissions targets, despite auditor’s doubts

OTTAWA – Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is on track to meet its emissions-reduction targets for 2030, despite the province’s auditor general finding those goals aren’t realistic under current plans.

Ford defended Ontario’s environment plan in Ottawa on Friday, shortly after meeting with Mayor Jim Watson.

He says Ontario is currently a national leader on the environment, and he’s confident the province can meet its goal of reducing carbon emissions by 30 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030.

Earlier this week, however, auditor general Bonnie Lysyk cast doubt on that claim in her annual report.

Lysyk says Ontario’s current climate plan includes emissions-reduction estimates that are not based on evidence or accurate numbers.

She says it underestimates the starting point for emissions by including several programs that were cancelled by the Progressive Conservatives after they came to power last year.

