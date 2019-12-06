Refuge for victims’ families recognizes one year of crucial service to Manitobans

Send this page to someone via email

A downtown refuge for victims’ families during emotional court cases is recognizing one year of important work in Winnipeg.

Tucked away in an unassuming, two-storey brick building near the Law Courts, Candace House has offered families a place to get away from the drama of a trial for the past 12 months.

View link »

“It’s been a good year. We’ve been busy and we’re happy to be here,” executive director Cecilly Hildebrand told 680 CJOB.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s too bad that we have to be, but it’s been a real honour to have been able to spend so much time with families this past year.” Tweet This

Candace House opened its doors to the public Thursday for an open-house event, with the goal of giving the community a chance to see the space and get a better understanding of the impact the organization has on Winnipeggers.

“There is no place like it. Candace House is a first of its kind. It’s never been done. It’s hopefully something well see replicated across the country,” said Hildebrand.

“(It’s) that place to experience all of those emotions that come with this experience – grief to sadness to anger to laughter is really important when you’re healing, and having a safe space to do that is really critical.”

Candace House was started by Wilma and Cliff Derksen, who became strong advocates for victims after their daughter Candace was killed in 1984.

Hildebrand said over the past year, Candace House has welcomed a total of 23 families – comprising more than 200 individuals – and has been thriving thanks to generous donations from Winnipeggers and Manitobans.

“When you go through the loss of a loved one, the court process – which often takes place two, three, five years later – really re-traumatizes families and is a really hard experience.

Story continues below advertisement

“To be able to offer a place during the day for families to go has had a tremendous impact, is what we’re hearing from the families we’ve been able to support.”