London Knights fans to toss teddies for Christmas Hamper Program

It’s that time of year again for the annual Teddy Bear Toss.

Much more than skates and pucks will hit the ice at Budweiser Gardens Friday night when the London Knights host the Owen Sound Attack.

Thousands of plush animals will rain down onto the ice after the Knights score their first goal of the game.

Fans going to the game are encouraged to bring the stuffed animals to toss. They’ll be collected and donated to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Hamper Program.

It’s an annual event that junior hockey fans have grown very familiar with, and this year’s Knights team certainly is.

Of the 19 teddy bear toss games scheduled around the OHL, the Knights will play in seven of them.

Salvation Army spokesperson Shannon Wise says the program provides toys for over 6,500 local children, and the organization expects that number to be higher this year.

“There’s a whole team of volunteers and colleagues from the Salvation Army’s Centre of Hope that will be behind the scenes ready to count the bears and transport them over to the Western Fair Agriplex, where we will be setting up our Christmas Hamper Program.”

Wise says they typically see a shortage in gifts for children under two and kids between 10 and 12 years old.

“Any kind of pyjamas or developmental toys, anything that stimulates the body and the mind, would be great for a younger child,” said Wise, adding that journals, hairdryers, board games, blankets or any hygiene kits would be ideal for the 10-to-12 age group.

She says the Salvation Army is well into its annual Christmas Kettle Campaign and anyone looking to volunteer can sign up online.

“Any shift at any location in the city, all we ask is that you have a great attitude and a smile on your face and we’d love to have you volunteer with us.”

Corus Radio London’s seventh annual Drive-Thru Toy Drive is just around the corner as well, as FM96, 1031 Fresh Radio and Country 104 are looking to collect unwrapped toys, books and cash donations in support of the Christmas Hamper Program.

