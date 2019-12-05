Generosity unmasked: Masquerade gala, donor raise $570,000 for Cobourg hospital foundation

Send this page to someone via email

A masquerade gala and matching donor helped raise more than half-a-million dollars for mental health initiatives for Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg.

On Nov. 2, the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation held its annual masquerade gala at the Cobourg Lions Centre. Earlier this year, Brian and Kym Read announced they would match all proceeds raised at the one-night event.

According to the foundation on Thursday, the gala raised a record $285,000 — exceeding last year’s record by $15,000. The event attracted more than 330 attendees.

The Reads — through the Read Elliot Family Foundation — matched the gala’s effort for a total of $570,000 raised.

“So many people come together every year to make the gala a success; foundation staff, gala cabinet, volunteers and guests who attend our event,” stated Catrina Wood, gala chairperson.

“It truly is a community effort and I am so honoured to be part of the team.

"The generosity of the people of Northumberland Hills is staggering!"

“A heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported the gala and Northumberland Hills Hospital.”

Rhonda Cunningham, executive director of the foundation, says they anticipated the results would be significant following the Reads’ announcement.

“Even after 19 years of hosting the gala, the spirit and support of our community continues to amaze me,” she said. “Everyone involved in the gala gives so much to ensure success – from volunteers to staff, sponsors, silent auction donors, and guests – it’s truly incredible to see so many people standing up to support our hospital.”

