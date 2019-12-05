Mesmerizing video shows ice as smooth as glass on Manitoba’s Falcon Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Looks like it’s going to be a good winter for lacing up the skates on Falcon Lake.

Video posted to Falcon Trails Resort’s Instagram page Thursday shows a freeze-over so clear the Manitoba lake looks like glass.

In the video a woman is seen effortlessly gliding across the lake’s crystal-clear surface with a hockey stick and a puck.

It’s hard not to be excited for winter after watching the mesmerizing scene on the lake.