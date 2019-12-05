Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Mesmerizing video shows ice as smooth as glass on Manitoba’s Falcon Lake

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 3:01 pm
Mesmerizing video shows ice as smooth as glass on Manitoba’s Falcon Lake
Video posted to Falcon Trails Resort's Instagram page shows a freeze-over so clear the Manitoba lake looks like glass.

Looks like it’s going to be a good winter for lacing up the skates on Falcon Lake.

Video posted to Falcon Trails Resort’s Instagram page Thursday shows a freeze-over so clear the Manitoba lake looks like glass.

In the video a woman is seen effortlessly gliding across the lake’s crystal-clear surface with a hockey stick and a puck.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s hard not to be excited for winter after watching the mesmerizing scene on the lake.

One-of-a-kind outdoor skating rink near Onanole, Man.
One-of-a-kind outdoor skating rink near Onanole, Man.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ManitobaIceInstagramSkatingFalcon Lakelake iceclear iceFalcon Trails Resort
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.