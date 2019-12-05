Black Friday the new Boxing Day? Winnipeg retailers say U.S. holiday a boon for business

Send this page to someone via email

Although it’s been seen for years as primarily an American event, Black Friday is picking up steam north of the border.

Some Winnipeg retailers told 680 CJOB the whole weekend is generating almost as much excitement as traditional Boxing Day sales.

Nemeth Diamonds owner Joe Nemeth said his store saw a massive 50 per cent increase over the weekend, both in terms of foot traffic and sales.

“I think Black Friday sales are getting people into the Christmas shopping mood,” said Nemeth. “It’s just picking up. Tweet This

“We’re very pleased with the numbers and the traffic that we’ve had through the Black Friday event.”

Although the Retail Council of Canada’s Michael LeBlanc told 680 CJOB there’s not really a good sense of overall numbers in Canada – compared to the U.S., which reported a 14 per cent increase in customers and 16 per cent in spending – the eye test tells local businesses Black Friday is a boon.

“I believe it is good for business. I think with our milder weather, it helps a lot. People aren’t afraid to go out of the house, which isn’t always the case in late November for us,” said Laurie Gobeil of hobby store Eliminator RC.

“It’s been excellent weather for shopping, the streets are clear, traffic hasn’t been too bad, which makes people want to come out.” Tweet This

Gobeil described Black Friday as giving customers an ‘advantage’ when it comes to buying presents for under the tree without making too much of a dent in the pocketbook.

“We’ve been seeing people at least scoping out what it is they’re going to be coming back to purchase, if not just leaving out the door with it.”

