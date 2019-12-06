‘New, modern’ Bryony House shelter expected to open in temporary location

Send this page to someone via email

A temporary Bryony House shelter is expected to open in the next two weeks, according to the shelter's management.Bryony House said in a press release on Wednesday that they'll operate at the unspecified new location until the build of their "new, modern shelter" is complete. READ MORE: 'We need to find a solution': Bryony House workers call for immediate temporary shelter Bryony House operates as a shelter specializing in support for women and their children escaping intimate partner violence in HRM.It's been operational since 1978 and offers 24 beds. Bryony House workers call for immediate temporary shelter According to the release, the temporary shelter will operate at full capacity."The thoughtful design of the temporary shelter dignifies survivors by meeting their needs for self determination, security and connection," Bryony House stated in a press release. READ MORE: 76% of Canada's domestic homicide victims are female: study

The House said that they’ve been supported by many real-estate agents and firms — in particular Royal LePage — that helped them find the new, temporary location.

NS Council on the Status of Women, HRM Planning & Development as well as Fire Inspection have all worked closely with the shelter during the site selection process.

Global News has reached out to Bryony House multiple times, but no one was available for immediate comment.

More to come…

