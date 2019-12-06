‘New, modern’ Bryony House shelter expected to open in temporary location

A temporary Bryony House shelter is expected to open in the next two weeks, according to the shelter’s management.Bryony House said in a press release on Wednesday that they’ll operate at the unspecified new location until the build of their “new, modern shelter” is complete.
According to the release, the temporary shelter will operate at full capacity.“The thoughtful design of the temporary shelter dignifies survivors by meeting their needs for self determination, security and connection,” Bryony House stated in a press release.
