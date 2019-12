Send this page to someone via email

Security forces at the U.S. Navy and Air Force base at Pearl Harbor are responding to a “reported shooting,” officials say.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam issued a statement on its official Twitter account saying the incident occurred at the naval shipyard at roughly 2:30 p.m. local time.

Access to the base has been closed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information. pic.twitter.com/6uZulGOUTx — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

