Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke undergoing avalanche control work

Motorists travelling the Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke, B.C., , on Wednesday can expect delays due to avalanche control.

The affected portion is between Glacier National Park’s west boundary and Beaver Valley Road, a distance of 32 kilometres, and travel is being affected in both directions.

DriveBC says motorists can expect individual closures of up to two hours and that a detour is not available.

The closures are expected to last until 4 p.m.

