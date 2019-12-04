Avoid dealing with parking, traffic on Jingle Bell Express in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Transit is once again giving shoppers an option to travel without the stress of dealing with traffic and parking with the Jingle Bell Express.

The annual holiday shopping bus route makes stops at Midtown, Centre, Market, Confederation, and Lawson Heights malls every half hour.

Route 1225 runs from Dec. 7-23 and again on Boxing Day.

“The Jingle Bell Express removes the hassle of driving and parking, while providing riders with access to malls they may not otherwise visit,” Saskatoon Transit director Jim McDonald said in a press release.

“Regular fares apply except on Boxing Day when the Jingle Bell Express will be free.”

Weekday service for the Jingle Bell Express is available from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends. On Boxing Day, it will operate between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Riders can visit Saskatoon Transit’s website or download an app to plan their trip using real-time bus tracking.