Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Consumer

Avoid dealing with parking, traffic on Jingle Bell Express in Saskatoon

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted December 4, 2019 12:44 pm
Avoid dealing with parking, traffic on Jingle Bell Express in Saskatoon
Saskatoon Transit bus service during holiday season gives shoppers option to avoid stressful driving experience. Devon Latchuk / Global News

Saskatoon Transit is once again giving shoppers an option to travel without the stress of dealing with traffic and parking with the Jingle Bell Express.

The annual holiday shopping bus route makes stops at Midtown, Centre, Market, Confederation, and Lawson Heights malls every half hour.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Black Friday sales coupled with opportunity to give

Route 1225 runs from Dec. 7-23 and again on Boxing Day.

“The Jingle Bell Express removes the hassle of driving and parking, while providing riders with access to malls they may not otherwise visit,” Saskatoon Transit director Jim McDonald said in a press release.

“Regular fares apply except on Boxing Day when the Jingle Bell Express will be free.”

Planning a safe ride home from holiday celebrations
Planning a safe ride home from holiday celebrations

Weekday service for the Jingle Bell Express is available from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends. On Boxing Day, it will operate between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Riders can visit Saskatoon Transit’s website or download an app to plan their trip using real-time bus tracking.

Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShoppingSaskatoon TrafficSaskatoon TransitHoliday SeasonBoxing DaySaskatoon BusJingle Bell ExpressBus Route 1225
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.