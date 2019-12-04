Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Trending

Electric eel powers Christmas tree lights in shocking aquarium exhibit

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted December 4, 2019 1:16 pm
Eel at Tennessee Aquarium uses discharges to light up Christmas tree
WATCH: Miguel Wattson, the Tennessee Aquarium's electric eel, uses his discharges to light up a Christmas tree near his tank.

A U.S. aquarium appears to be taking cues from The Flintstones, after it rigged up an electric eel‘s tank to power Christmas tree lights over the holidays.

The Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga has set up a special system to capture bio-electric discharges from Miguel Wattson, its resident electric eel. The system takes Miguel’s low-energy pulses and uses them to power the lights on a Christmas tree beside the tank, the aquarium said in a news release. Miguel also emits a thunderous sound through a set of speakers.

READ MORE: Missing link? Puppy frozen for 18,000 years could be dog, wolf or both

“Whenever Miguel discharges electricity, sensors in the water deliver the charge to a set of speakers,” Joey Turnipseed, the aquarium’s AV expert, said in the news release. “The speakers convert the discharge into the sound you hear and the festively flashing lights.”

The eel emits low-voltage blips of electricity while it searches for food, aquarium staffer Kimberly Hurt told The Associated Press. The electricity causes the lights on the tree to blink rapidly. The lights flash more brightly when Miguel is excited or eating.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: A million cannibal ants have been unleashed from a nuclear bunker in Poland

The aquarium has gone to great lengths to share Miguel Wattson’s electric personality with the world. They teamed up with coders at Tennessee Tech University to give Miguel his own Twitter account that sends messages with every electrical discharge.

The Twitter-loving eel shares tweets like “BAZINGA!” and “SHAZAM!” whenever its energy level spikes.

“Miguel” also tweeted a video of its tree-lighting skills on Monday.

“My phenomenal cosmic — well, bio-electric — power is basically limitless,” the tweet said.

The aquarium hopes Miguel Wattson will spark children’s imaginations with its peculiar set of skills.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Christmas LightsElectric EelMiguel WattsonElectric eel christmas lightsElectric eel powerelectric eel twittertennesee aquariumtweeting eeltweeting electric eel
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.