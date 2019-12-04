Questions about the Stephen Avenue makeover? Open houses held this week

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary is hosting a series of open houses this week to discuss the redesign of Stephen Avenue.

The pedestrian walkway runs along 8 Avenue Southwest between 4 Street Southwest and 1 Street Southeast and features stores, restaurants, cafés, bars and pubs.

The city announced in April that the iconic pedestrian mall would be revamped and now it’s looking for public input.

The open houses will all be held at the project storefront located at 120 8 Avenue S.W. on:

Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The City of Calgary says the open houses will let officials share what they’ve learned so far and get insight from stakeholders.

If you can’t make it in person, you can visit the city’s public engagement webpage to learn more about the work it’s done and to provide feedback from Dec. 4 – 20.