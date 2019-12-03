Menu

World

Asylum seekers trying to drive into U.S. causing delays: border patrol

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 3, 2019 4:53 pm
This file photo shows vehicles waiting to enter the U.S. through The Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry in downtown Nogales, Ariz. .
This file photo shows vehicles waiting to enter the U.S. through The Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry in downtown Nogales, Ariz. . Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic via AP, File

PHOENIX — For months, asylum seekers have been prohibited from filing their claims at U.S. border crossings under a much-criticized Trump administration policy. Now some are sprinting down vehicle lanes or renting cars to try to make it inside the U.S.

Officials say the migrants’ efforts are causing traffic delays at Arizona crossings because U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials had to barricade lanes used by cars legally entering the U.S. from Mexico.

Drivers endured up to five-hour waits over the Thanksgiving weekend, generating concerns by U.S. businesses dependent on Mexican shoppers.

Customs and Border Protection officials said in a statement that the barricades were erected for safety reasons.

Tens of thousands of asylum seekers are in Mexico under a policy requiring them to wait months before filing claims.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
