Nutana Curling Club home away from home for Team Muyres

The Nutana Curling Club is home to hundreds of curlers in the Saskatoon area including reigning provincial men’s champions Team Muyres.

Lead Dallan Muyres, second Dan Marsh, third Kevin Marsh and skip Kirk Muyres have spent countless hours on the club’s ice, sharpening their game during breaks in their busy schedule competing at events around the world.

While the eight sheets of ice are the main attraction at the Nutana, there’s a lot more to the club that makes it a popular draw with local curlers.

Since the Marsh brothers have called it home for the past decade they offered to give newcomers a tour, as can be seen in the above video.

