Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Nutana Curling Club home away from home for Team Muyres

By Ryan Flaherty Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 2:40 pm
Nutana Curling Club home away from home for Team Muyres
WATCH: Take a tour the Nutana Curling Club with Team Muyres members Dan and Kevin Marsh.

The Nutana Curling Club is home to hundreds of curlers in the Saskatoon area including reigning provincial men’s champions Team Muyres.

Lead Dallan Muyres, second Dan Marsh, third Kevin Marsh and skip Kirk Muyres have spent countless hours on the club’s ice, sharpening their game during breaks in their busy schedule competing at events around the world.

READ MORE: Canadian men’s, women’s curling teams to play for same championship prize money in 2020

While the eight sheets of ice are the main attraction at the Nutana, there’s a lot more to the club that makes it a popular draw with local curlers.

Since the Marsh brothers have called it home for the past decade they offered to give newcomers a tour, as can be seen in the above video.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon SportsCurlingMen's CurlingNutana Curling ClubKevin MarshTeam MuyresDan Marsh
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.