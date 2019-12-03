Grey Cup Parade cost Winnipeg $10K; Mayor Bowman wants province to pitch in

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman says the Chris Streveler Party – er, Grey Cup Parade, cost the city $10,000.

The parade, held Nov. 28 just two days after the Winnipeg Blue Bombers were victorious in the 2019 Grey Cup final, wound its way through downtown Winnipeg and to the Forks, where DJs spun music, executives gave speeches and QB Streveler dropped this truth bomb:

“I’m lit right now, you’re all lit right now — this is amazing — I love you guys man” Chris Streveler loves you, #Winnipeg #greycupparade pic.twitter.com/SXh2LkWvA0 — Global Winnipeg (@globalwinnipeg) November 26, 2019

It was the kind of bare-chested, beer-downing, roaring celebration you might expect for a team that put an end to a nearly three-decade Grey Cup drought.

Bowman told reporters Tuesday he’s hoping the Province of Manitoba will kick in some funds to help pay, but in the meantime, the funding will come out of his civic initiatives budget.

