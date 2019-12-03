Menu

Politics

Grey Cup Parade cost Winnipeg $10K; Mayor Bowman wants province to pitch in

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 1:54 pm
Chair of Winnipeg Blue Bombers board of directors Dayna Spiring joins Winnipeggers on downtown streets Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, to celebrate the end of a Grey Cup drought that lasted almost three decades. Spiring is the first woman in Grey Cup history to have her name appear on the trophy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Economic Development Winnipeg, Tyler Walsh, *MANDATORY CREDIT*.
Chair of Winnipeg Blue Bombers board of directors Dayna Spiring joins Winnipeggers on downtown streets Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, to celebrate the end of a Grey Cup drought that lasted almost three decades. Spiring is the first woman in Grey Cup history to have her name appear on the trophy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Economic Development Winnipeg, Tyler Walsh, *MANDATORY CREDIT*.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman says the Chris Streveler Party – er, Grey Cup Parade, cost the city $10,000.

The parade, held Nov. 28 just two days after the Winnipeg Blue Bombers were victorious in the 2019 Grey Cup final, wound its way through downtown Winnipeg and to the Forks, where DJs spun music, executives gave speeches and QB Streveler dropped this truth bomb:

It was the kind of bare-chested, beer-downing, roaring celebration you might expect for a team that put an end to a nearly three-decade Grey Cup drought.

Bowman told reporters Tuesday he’s hoping the Province of Manitoba will kick in some funds to help pay, but in the meantime, the funding will come out of his civic initiatives budget.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister talks about the Bombers big win at the 107th Grey Cup
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister talks about the Bombers big win at the 107th Grey Cup
Winnipeg SportsWinnipeg Blue BombersMayor Brian BowmanPremier Brian PallisterWinnipeg Grey Cup Paradewinnipeg grey cup parade 2019 costwinnipeg grey cup parade cost 10000
