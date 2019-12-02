Manitoba First Nation seeking class action over long-term boil water advisories

Send this page to someone via email

A chief of a First Nation in Manitoba is proposing a class action lawsuit against the federal government on behalf of her community and others that have experienced long-term boil water advisories.

Tataskweyak Cree Nation Chief Doreen Spence says in a statement of claim filed last month that people have gotten sick, are unable to do traditions and have moved away due to decades of unacceptable drinking water.

The community has been under an official boil water advisory since 2017, but the suit says it has had water issues since the 1950s.

The suit is seeking more than $2.1 billion in damages but is not yet certified.

The federal Liberals promised to end all long-term drinking water advisories on reserves by March 2021.

There are currently 57 advisories.

