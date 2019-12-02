Saskatoon Co-op delivers 40,000 lbs of food for Secret Santa campaign

Send this page to someone via email

A donation by the Saskatoon Co-op will result in 800 less-fortunate families being the recipients of a food hamper over the holiday season.

The Co-op delivered over 40,000 pounds of food on Monday for the 36th annual Secret Santa campaign.

It is enough to feed upwards of 3,000 people in those families over the holidays, officials said.

READ MORE: Secret Santa campaign begins in Saskatoon

The Secret Santa was the brainchild of late radio personality Denny Carr, who dreamed every child in the city got at least one new toy at Christmas time.

After Carr’s passing from cancer in 1999, a federally registered charitable foundation was formed with the ability to issue tax receipts.

Since that time, when families come to the Secret Santa depot at 2634 Faithfull Ave. the week prior to Christmas, they receive a food hamper as well as toys for their children.

Story continues below advertisement

1:22 Silent Santa meets children with autism Silent Santa meets children with autism

To date, 100,000 children and 50,000 families have been supported by the Secret Santa Foundation.

The campaign is still accepting cash donations online and toys can be dropped off at various locations.