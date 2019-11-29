Menu

Health

From lemonade to necklaces, young girl raises $100K for Cystic Fibrosis Canada

By Mandy Vocke Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 6:22 pm
Updated November 29, 2019 6:43 pm
From lemonade to necklaces young girl raises 100K for Cystic Fibrosis Canada
WATCH: Girl with cystic fibrosis partners with Saskatoon jewelry shop.

Saskatoon’s elizabeth.lyn Jewelry partnered with 11-year-old Cassidy Evans for its latest piece.

Proceeds from the Cassidy necklace goes towards Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Canada. It’s not the first time Cassidy has raised money for the organization.

Cassidy was diagnosed with CF when she was four years old. The disease causes damage to the respiratory and digestive systems and is extremely difficult to live with. Cassidy spends almost three hours every day doing treatments, but she continues to have a positive attitude.

“If I wouldn’t have this experience, I wouldn’t have all of this knowledge of what the disease is,” Cassidy said.

According to CF Canada, one in every 3,600 children born in Canada has CF. Hoping others won’t have to live with the disease in the future, Cassidy started ‘Cassidy’s Lemonade Stand‘ to raise money for CF Canada. Cassidy’s Lemonade Stand has raised $100,000 and she isn’t stopping there.

Story continues below advertisement

Cassidy’s Lemonade Stand also sells a variety of products, like scrunchies and stress balls. A new necklace is sold each holiday season.

The jewelry store’s owner, Megan Hammond, is friends with Cassidy’s mother, Kimberly, so she was familiar with Cassidy’s fundraising efforts. The partnership has been going well, and Cassidy enjoyed being part of the design process. The Cassidy necklace design is inspired by the colour of Cassidy’s Lemonade Stand and CF Canada logos.

“I really liked working with Megan and that she let me choose which one I wanted,” Cassidy said.

Hammond said the necklaces are exclusively sold on her website and she anticipates they’ll sell out soon.

