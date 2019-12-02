Okanagan weather: more rain and snow on the way

Send this page to someone via email

A fresh blanket of snow started the first week of December in the Okanagan with a few centimetres reported by morning.

Sub-freezing temperatures started the day as precipitation shifted to liquid form by mid-morning as the mercury rose toward and eventually above freezing.

Pockets of precipitation linger through the afternoon and evening as conditions cool back below freezing overnight.

Mostly cloudy skies return to the region on Tuesday with a slight chance of showers at times during the day as temperatures climb back into mid-single digits.

A system passing through the Interior on Wednesday will bring back a chance of mixed precipitation during the day as the valley bottom gets back up to 3 degrees in the afternoon.

Pockets of snow and rain are expected on Wednesday throughout the Okanagan. SkyTracker Weather

Yet another wave of clouds rolls in on Thursday with temperatures around the freezing mark and a chance of flurries later in the day before a rain-snow mix lingers into the rest of the week and beyond.

Daytime highs should manage to make it back into mid-single digits with overnight lows falling a few degrees below freezing.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

