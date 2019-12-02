Pedestrian seriously injured in collision on 107 Avenue in central Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A serious collision in west-central Edmonton sent a pedestrian to hospital with significant injuries and shut down traffic on Monday morning.

The crash happened on 107 Avenue at 130 Street, just east of Groat Road, just before 7:30 a.m.

Alberta Health Services said EMS responded around 7:24 a.m., and paramedics took an adult man to hospital in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on 107 Avenue at 130 Street in Edmonton, Alta. on Monday, December 2, 2019. Dayne Winter, Global News

The westbound lanes were closed and Edmonton police said traffic was being detoured north on 127 Street to 111 Avenue.

The Edmonton Police Service serious collision investigation team was at the scene investigating.

The Edmonton Police Service serious collision investigation team van at a crash on 107 Avenue at 130 Street in Edmonton, Alta. on Monday, December 2, 2019. Dayne Winter, Global News

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.