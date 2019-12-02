Menu

Pedestrian Collision

Pedestrian seriously injured in collision on 107 Avenue in central Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 10:59 am
Updated December 2, 2019 11:04 am
A serious collision in west-central Edmonton sent a pedestrian to hospital with significant injuries and shut down traffic on Monday morning.

The crash happened on 107 Avenue at 130 Street, just east of Groat Road, just before 7:30 a.m.

Alberta Health Services said EMS responded around 7:24 a.m., and paramedics took an adult man to hospital in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

READ MORE: 2 pedestrians sent to hospital after Sunday evening collision in Edmonton

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on 107 Avenue at 130 Street in Edmonton, Alta. on Monday, December 2, 2019.
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on 107 Avenue at 130 Street in Edmonton, Alta. on Monday, December 2, 2019. Dayne Winter, Global News

The westbound lanes were closed and Edmonton police said traffic was being detoured north on 127 Street to 111 Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

The Edmonton Police Service serious collision investigation team was at the scene investigating.

The Edmonton Police Service serious collision investigation team van at a crash on 107 Avenue at 130 Street in Edmonton, Alta. on Monday, December 2, 2019.
The Edmonton Police Service serious collision investigation team van at a crash on 107 Avenue at 130 Street in Edmonton, Alta. on Monday, December 2, 2019. Dayne Winter, Global News

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

