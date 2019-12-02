Menu

Crime

Child sexual abuse charges laid against man from Lincoln, N.B.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 9:48 am
James Strowbridge is charged with making child pornography available, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.
James Strowbridge is charged with making child pornography available, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography. Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press

A 44-year-old man from Lincoln, N.B., is facing child pornography charges after an investigation by the RCMP.

Police say that on Aug. 8, officers obtained and executed a search warrant at a home in Lincoln after receiving information through the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre.

READ MORE: U.S. man sentenced in New Brunswick for smuggling child pornography

The Mounties seized several electronic devices and a 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

On Nov. 22, James Strowbridge was charged with making child pornography available, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

He’s scheduled to appear in Burton Provincial Court on Jan. 6, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. to enter a plea.

