Proposal for Kelowna lakefront hotel, condo mix amended to include more rooms, other revisions

A proposed towering hotel and condo building along Kelowna’s lakefront has undergone minor revisions, according to the company hoping to build it.

Westcorp says it will be submitting revised drawings to city council of the 33-storey building at Water Street and Queensway Avenue.

The company says the revisions are minor, but require council approval.

Westcorp vice-president Gail Temple said the changes won’t affect the look of the building in a significant way.

The company says the revisions include a third level of underground parking, with the number of stalls rising to 331 from 295; a reduction in the podium height; and improved design relationship to surrounding buildings.

Further, as a result of the extra level of parking, Westcorp said the change will allow 14 hotel rooms to replace above-ground parking stalls along the Water Street side of the podium.

Westcorp says it is hoping to increase the number of hotel rooms from 174 to 185, and the number of residential units to 50 to 65, up from 40.

It will also have an overall height of 126.22 metres (414 feet), down from 130.79 metres (429 feet), a reduction of 4.57 metres (15 feet).

Westcorp says it hopes to have “an important announcement event planned for early 2020.”

“It is our hope that council will be pleased with the changes,” said Temple, “and we look forward to moving on to the sale of the residential units in the spring as planned.”