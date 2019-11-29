Peterborough woman accused of driving with blood alcohol triple the legal limit: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman faces impaired driving charges following a call to police about a possible intoxicated driver last weekend.

Peterborough Police Service say on Nov. 23 around 3:25 p.m., a citizen called police to report a suspected intoxicated woman who had left a store on Sherbrooke Street and drove away in a vehicle.

Officers a short time later located the suspect vehicle and driver in the area of Colonial Crescent. An investigation determined the driver was impaired, police said.

A subsequent breath test revealed the driver allegedly had more than three times the legal limit of alcohol in her system while operating a motor vehicle.

Christine Elizabeth Johnston, 54, was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus

Operation while impaired

She was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 18.

