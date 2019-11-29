Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman accused of driving with blood alcohol triple the legal limit: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 2:35 pm
A Peterborough woman is accused of impaired driving following a call from a concerned citizen on Nov. 23.
A Peterborough woman is accused of impaired driving following a call from a concerned citizen on Nov. 23.

A Peterborough woman faces impaired driving charges following a call to police about a possible intoxicated driver last weekend.

Peterborough Police Service say on Nov. 23 around 3:25 p.m., a citizen called police to report a suspected intoxicated woman who had left a store on Sherbrooke Street and drove away in a vehicle.

Officers a short time later located the suspect vehicle and driver in the area of Colonial Crescent. An investigation determined the driver was impaired, police said.

A subsequent breath test revealed the driver allegedly had more than three times the legal limit of alcohol in her system while operating a motor vehicle.

Christine Elizabeth Johnston, 54, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus
  • Operation while impaired
She was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 18.

Festive RIDE, Red Ribbon campaigns kick off in Peterborough area
Festive RIDE, Red Ribbon campaigns kick off in Peterborough area
