The Weeknd drops ‘Blinding Lights’ single

Only two days after releasing Heartless, The Weeknd (a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye) has dropped a brand new single called Blinding Lights.

The synth-heavy, melody-driven pop track dropped in the early hours of Friday, following the premiere of a brand new Mercedes-Benz commercial, which starred the Canadian singer.

The advertisement sees the 29-year-old in the fully-electric compact luxury SUV — the first electric car by the German manufacturer. Throughout the promo, Blinding Lights plays in the background.

The single is expected to serve as the second single from Tesfaye’s upcoming fourth studio album, which is currently untitled.

Tesfaye’s last studio album was the Daft Punk collaborative effort, Starboy (2016). It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Canadian Music Chart. It also spawned two top 10 singles and was certified double-platinum by the RIAA.

In 2018, Tesfaye put out the critically acclaimed My Dear Melancholy EP, which was a return to his early mixtape roots.

The release was Tesfaye’s last original content before Heartless and included the smash-hit single Call Out My Name.

Blinding Lights is now available through all major streaming platforms.

It’s unclear when the fourth studio album by The Weeknd will be released.