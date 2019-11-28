Hutchinson to start opener of back-to-back

Send this page to someone via email

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says backup goaltender Michael Hutchinson will start the first of back-to-back games when Toronto visits the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

No. 1 goalie Frederik Andersen is expected to get the start Saturday when Buffalo visits Toronto for the second half of the home-and-home series. It will be Keefe’s first back-to-back since taking over as head coach last week.

Former Maple Leafs had coach Mike Babcock played the Leafs backup in the second half of all of Toronto’s six previous back-to-back series.

Toronto posted a 0-5-1 record in those games.

Keefe has won his first three games since taking over from the fired Babcock on Nov. 20.

Andersen has started all of those games, including a 6-0 win at Detroit on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2019.