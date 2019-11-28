Menu

Hutchinson to start opener of back-to-back

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2019 4:11 pm

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says backup goaltender Michael Hutchinson will start the first of back-to-back games when Toronto visits the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

No. 1 goalie Frederik Andersen is expected to get the start Saturday when Buffalo visits Toronto for the second half of the home-and-home series. It will be Keefe’s first back-to-back since taking over as head coach last week.

Former Maple Leafs had coach Mike Babcock played the Leafs backup in the second half of all of Toronto’s six previous back-to-back series.

Toronto posted a 0-5-1 record in those games.

Keefe has won his first three games since taking over from the fired Babcock on Nov. 20.

Andersen has started all of those games, including a 6-0 win at Detroit on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
