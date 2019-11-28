Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

London police seek help finding missing 60-year-old man

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 28, 2019 12:46 pm
London police say William Burleigh, 60, was last seen getting onto an LTC bus at roughly 10 p.m. November 27, 2019.
London police say William Burleigh, 60, was last seen getting onto an LTC bus at roughly 10 p.m. November 27, 2019. via the London Police Service

London police are seeking the public’s help looking for a man reported missing.

William Burleigh, 60, of London was last seen getting onto a London Transit Commission bus at roughly 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Western and Windermere roads, according to police.

Burleigh is described as a white male, 6-foot-2, with shaggy grey hair, a grey mustache, and a beard. When last seen, he was wearing a black leather jacket, light coloured t-shirt, black track pants, and black and grey running shoes.

Family and police are concerned for Burleigh’s welfare.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London PoliceMissing ManMissing Persons casewilliam burleigh london missing manwilliam burleigh of london
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.