London police seek help finding missing 60-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

London police are seeking the public’s help looking for a man reported missing.

William Burleigh, 60, of London was last seen getting onto a London Transit Commission bus at roughly 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Western and Windermere roads, according to police.

Burleigh is described as a white male, 6-foot-2, with shaggy grey hair, a grey mustache, and a beard. When last seen, he was wearing a black leather jacket, light coloured t-shirt, black track pants, and black and grey running shoes.

Family and police are concerned for Burleigh’s welfare.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement