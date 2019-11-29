Top 3 things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of November 30

Send this page to someone via email

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans.

Football fans from all over continue to celebrate our Winnipeg Blue Bombers!

1. Grey Cup Celebrations

Still riding high after their impressive Grey Cup victory, our Winnipeg Blue Bombers are hosting two great events this weekend and inviting all their fans to celebrate with them.

Friday, the most Manitoba party of all — a social — is being held at the RBC Convention Centre from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.

You can expect live entertainment, a DJ, players, alumni and of course the big guest, the Grey Cup.

You can get your tickets here.

Also at the RBC Convention Centre, on Saturday, the Bombers are hosting a free family Grey Cup event.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. you and your entire family can enjoy food and refreshments, check out the new championship merch, meet Buzz and Boomer and have your photo taken with the Grey Cup.

More info can be found here.

2. The New Customs

Indie-Folk duo, The New Customs, have just released their second full-length album and they’re throwing a party to celebrate it!

Everyone is invited to the big album release party on Friday, 7 p.m. at the Tara Theatre at The Irish Association of Manitoba.

WATCH: The New Customs, ‘Chasing Light’

6:11 The New Customs perform on Global News Morning The New Customs perform on Global News Morning

Emma Cloney and Dale Brown are incredibly talented, writing the album while on the road touring our beautiful country!

The sophomore album is entitled Selling Religion on Government Street and for more on The New Customs and the release party, visit them online.

3. Start prepping for the holidays

With December literally right around the corner, now is the time to get a jump start on your holiday planning!

And what’s better than a little DIY?

Lifestyle expert, Taylor Kaye, joined us on Global News Morning with her best insider tips for how to make the most of the festive season without exhausting yourself.

WATCH: Holiday hacks

4:54 DIY holiday ideas for your whole home DIY holiday ideas for your whole home

Want to include the kids in your holiday baking? Impress and entertain your friends? Without spending a ton of cash? All it takes is a little thought and pre-planning and you’ll do just fine!

And for all of Taylor’s tips, you can click right here!

Happy weekend everyone!