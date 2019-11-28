Menu

Instagram and Facebook are down, here’s what you need to know

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 11:35 am
In this March 13, 2019, photo Facebook, Messenger and Instagram apps are are displayed on an iPhone in New York.
In this March 13, 2019, photo Facebook, Messenger and Instagram apps are are displayed on an iPhone in New York. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

It’s official: Instagram and Facebook are down, according to the photo and video-sharing social networking service.

Instagram said they were working to fix the problem as quickly as possible.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram,” they tweeted on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Downdetector, a digital outage tracker, said 2,000 people reported having problems with their Instagram accounts on their website by 9 a.m. on Thursday.

There are outages all over the world, with large, concentrated outages in Western Europe and varying parts of North America according to Downdetector’s live outage map.

The outage does not appear to be affecting all users or the entire app — Downdetector said the influx of problems users reported with with the app’s newsfeed.

Problems were also reported with Instagram’s parent company, Facebook.

Datadetector said over 1,300 users reported problems with the app, ranging from ‘total blackout’ to issues accessing photos. Their live outage map showed a majority of the users reporting problems with their Facebook accounts are coming from the U.S. and Mexico.

Neither Facebook nor Instagram have said when problems with both apps will be fixed.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FacebookInstagramFacebook DownInstagram DownFacebook not workingInstagram not workingworldwide outages Facebookworldwide outages Instagram
