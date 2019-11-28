Peterborough man charged with breaking PRHC glass door: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged following an incident at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) on Wednesday.

Police said officers were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. to the hospital for reports of a man causing mischief.

According to police, officers were told upon their arrival that the man had broken a glass door.

Police say Robert William Carrol-England, 30, of Alexander Court, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000.

The accused is set to appear in court on Dec. 17.

Police did not reveal the cause of the incident.

