Peterborough man charged with breaking PRHC glass door: police

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged following an incident at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) on Wednesday.
Police said officers were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. to the hospital for reports of a man causing mischief.
According to police, officers were told upon their arrival that the man had broken a glass door.
Police say Robert William Carrol-England, 30, of Alexander Court, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000.
The accused is set to appear in court on Dec. 17.
Police did not reveal the cause of the incident.
