Mischief

Peterborough man charged with breaking PRHC glass door: police

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 1:23 pm
Updated November 28, 2019 1:32 pm
A 30-year-old Peterborough man is facing mischief charges in relation to an incident at the Peterborough hospital.
A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged following an incident at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) on Wednesday.

Police said officers were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. to the hospital for reports of a man causing mischief.

According to police, officers were told upon their arrival that the man had broken a glass door.

Police say Robert William Carrol-England, 30, of Alexander Court, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000.

The accused is set to appear in court on Dec. 17.

Police did not reveal the cause of the incident.

