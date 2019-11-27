Menu

Canada

McKenna prioritizes building quickly in first speech as infrastructure minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2019 7:13 pm
Updated November 27, 2019 7:16 pm
Catherine McKenna says her top priority as the country’s new infrastructure minister is to get projects built quickly.

The Liberal government has committed more than $180 billion over 12 years to improving roads, bridges, public transit systems and other needed infrastructure across the country; but it has been criticized for failing to get the money out the door and shovels in the ground quickly.

READ MORE: ‘I think it can get done,’ Minister McKenna says about new LeBreton Flats vision

McKenna, in her first speech since being named to the job last week, told municipal leaders that accelerating the pace of projects that could make a real difference in the lives of Canadians is the first of three main priorities as she settles into her new role.

She underscored her point by donning a white hard hat.

Story continues below advertisement

McKenna says she also wants to ensure the benefits of infrastructure investments are distributed fairly across the country, including rural and remote areas, where she suggests federal funding could help provide high-speed internet service.

She says she also wants to ensure investments are made in projects that will help communities combat climate change and become more resilient in the face of increasing floods, wild fires and extreme weather events.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
