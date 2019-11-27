Carmichael Outreach staff begin move to permanent location

Send this page to someone via email

The wait is almost over for staff at Carmichael Outreach, as they begin their move to their forever home.

Staff have been patiently waiting to move out of the basement of the downtown YMCA, where they’ve been operating for the past nine months.

The search for a permanent home began two years ago when they moved out of their Osler Street location.

Before landing at the YMCA, Carmichael set up shop in the old adult education centre and then the old Sears building.

“This will be our fourth and our final move. So we’ve had a very tumultuous last couple of years,” said Cora Sellers, Carmichael Outreach executive director.

The outreach centre was hoping to move into the 12th Avenue building in 2018 but has dealt with permitting issues and the lack of funding.

They are now waiting on one last inspection before they can officially move in for good.

“That is our big moment. (On Thursday) we will find out whether or not we can move in – partial occupancy – to our new building and start our services up next week,” Sellers said.

Most of the $1.3-million project is being covered by the mortgage with about $375,000 raised so far –and are still looking to fundraise.

Sellers said the last couple of years haven’t been easy and is thankful for all the staff that stuck by her side.

“Somehow I’ve managed to keep us all together. We haven’t had any turnover or anything and I think it’s kind of a like a trauma bond that we’ve kind of developed to keep services running,” Sellers said.

While this transition is taking place, the organization has its services on hold. They are unable to offer hot meals or a warm place to stay during these cold days to some of the city’s most vulnerable residents.

Sellers said they are moving quickly to get moved in here next week so that the service gap is as short as possible.

The kitchen isn’t quite finished yet, but the hope is to be serving food prepared in-house before Christmas.

Carmichael serves on average 3,200 to 4,200 meals per month.