Crime

Ottawa police K9 unit tracks down driver, passenger of stolen Brockville vehicle

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 5:14 pm
A handout photo from the Ottawa Police Service, captioned: K9 YRO.
A handout photo from the Ottawa Police Service, captioned: K9 YRO. Ottawa Police Service

Two people are facing charges after a police K9 unit tracked down a vehicle reported stolen from Brockville in Ottawa’s southwest end on Tuesday night, Ottawa police say.

Officers first tried to pull over the car at Bank Street and Hunt Club Road at 9:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Ottawa Police Service.

Police ended up having to chase the vehicle but lost it several kilometres away, near Fisher and Baseline roads.

Officers later found the car in the Merivale area and, with help of a K9 unit, tracked down the driver and a passenger, police said.

A 42-year-old man from Brockville has since been charged with dangerously operating a motor vehicle, fleeing police and possessing property obtained by crime.

A 33-year-old man, also from Brockville, is facing one charge for breaching probation.

Police say a 27-year-old woman, also from Brockville, was released without charges in connection with the case.

