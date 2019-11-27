Tentative agreement reached, says union for K-12 support workers in Central Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Kindergarten to Grade 12 support workers in the Central Okanagan have reached a tentative agreement after months of negotiations, according to the union that represents them.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) local 3523 says the agreement between the support workers and School District 23 was reached on Nov. 26 following two days of mediation.

CUPE says bargaining began in May, and that there were 20 sessions.

The deal, CUPE says, affects approximately 1,550 support workers in the Central Okanagan.

A ratification meeting regarding the agreement will take place Saturday, Nov. 30, in Kelowna at 9:30 a.m.

If ratified, the agreement will be in effect from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022.

CUPE local 3523 says it represents K-12 support workers in 31 elementary schools, seven middle schools, five secondary schools and one alternative school in Peachland, West Kelowna, Kelowna, Lake Country and the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

Support workers, the union says, include education assistants, grounds workers, Indigenous support workers and bus drivers, as well as custodians, trades, clerical and maintenance employees.

