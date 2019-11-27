Godfrey Gao, Taiwanese-Canadian actor, dies suddenly on set at 35

Send this page to someone via email

Taiwanese-Canadian model-actor Godfrey Gao has died after suffering an apparent heart attack while on set in China.

Gao was filming a sports reality show titled Chase Me in Ningbo on Wednesday when he died. He was 35.

Producers of the Zhejiang Television show said Gao “suddenly fell down to the ground while running; medical staff treated him on the spot.”

READ MORE: Bill Cosby gives 1st interview since sentencing — My jail cell is ‘my penthouse’

According to Zhejiang Television’s statement, the Vancouver-raised actor was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The on-site medical staff started treatment immediately and transported him to a hospital,” the statement said. “Unfortunately, after two hours of rescue treatment, the hospital pronounced him dead of sudden cardiac arrest.”

Story continues below advertisement

His agency, JetStar Entertainment, also confirmed his death in a statement.

“In the early hours of Nov. 27, our beloved Godfrey collapsed while filming on set. Following three hours of rescue efforts, he unfortunately left us. We are very shocked and saddened and even until now find it impossible to accept,” the statement said.

“Thank you media friends and every fan of Godfrey’s for their concern. His management and team were present, and his family were urgently rushed to the location. Please respect Godfrey’s family in this time of sorrow and refrain from disturbing them. We will accompany Godfrey’s family to handle discreet funeral arrangements. Thank you, everyone.”

READ MORE: Scooter Braun breaks silence on Taylor Swift feud

The Taiwan-born Gao initially rose to fame by becoming the first Asian male model for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

He acted in numerous television dramas and movies, including a role in the Hollywood film The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.

Many fans took to social media to share their condolences after news of his passing spread.

I can’t believe you’re gone. The most down to earth and genuine man. I’ve followed you for years and loved your work. You’ve always held a special place in my heart…Rest in paradise #GodfreyGao https://t.co/ohXyA8qTa3 — Jayteez🤍✨ (@LaLisaVieEnRose) November 27, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Godfrey Gao one of my favorite actors a great man this doesn't seem real you deserved a longer life rest in peace king i'll miss you pic.twitter.com/1GfeDCenPM — 흥둡🍥 (@LudwigvanDahyun) November 27, 2019

𝑨𝒕𝒒𝒖𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒑𝒆𝒕𝒖𝒖𝒎, 𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝒂𝒕𝒒𝒖𝒆 𝒗𝒂𝒍𝒆. Forever and ever, hail and farewell. Rest in peace, Godfrey Gao. Our beloved Magnus Bane. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/l4tefbeAhB — almendra. ⚾️ #renewannewithane (@archerondale) November 27, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

RIP Godfrey Gao 😭

He collapsed during a Chinese variety program recording and was sent to hospital late late night but he did not pull through.

He was YoonA's Chinese drama 'God of War Zhao Yun' co-star pic.twitter.com/3tcg8TOc32 — Mystarmyangel (@mystarmyangel) November 27, 2019

Many of our first experiences of #shadowhunters away from the books was the City of Bones movie. Godfrey Gao's passed away today at the age of 35. Our thoughts and prayers go to our movie magnus’s friends and family. #RIPGodfreyGao pic.twitter.com/mMo8A0z7y4 — Shadowhunters Updates (@NephilimUpdates) November 27, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

I am shocked & heartbroken to hear of Godfrey Gao’s untimely passing. He was a pioneer in the Asian community that stretched our imaginations on what was possible in the industry. To the original Magnus who left us way too soon, you left an impression on us that’ll last forever. pic.twitter.com/eYKlRJdlTJ — Harry Shum Jr (@HarryShumJr) November 27, 2019

I can't believe Godfrey Gao died, he was so young and so talented. Man, this one hurts a lot. pic.twitter.com/1yTl5NaYJl — Soraya Montenegro de la Vega✨ (@mottisjandra) November 27, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Godfrey Gao (Magnus Bane in SH movie) has passed away…….. omg it’s so sudden and tragic……RIP. pic.twitter.com/7wExh5rfDI — fia🐟魚凍 (@stagfia) November 27, 2019

Rip Godfrey Gao.. pic.twitter.com/PEBHyDl4hQ — Love Trans People (@IndyaMoore) November 27, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Shocked by the sudden death of Godfrey Gao, so tragic and heartbreaking. Rest in peace, my thoughts are with his family & friends 💔 pic.twitter.com/xclyPgB3e1 — Sasha Alsberg (@sashaalsberg) November 27, 2019

Actor Godfrey Gao has passed away at age 35, after suffering a cardiac incident while on set. We send our prayers and positive energy to his loved ones at the time. And hope that wherever he is, he’s happy and at peace. pic.twitter.com/1HpGIEKc8X — Nerdy PoC (@NerdyPoC) November 27, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

RIP Godfrey Gao, who I truly thought was the most beautiful man in the world. pic.twitter.com/U96RCu9F6O — Andrew (@henryevil) November 27, 2019

His body will be transported on Wednesday to Taipei, Taiwan’s capital.

— With files from the Associated Press