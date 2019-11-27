Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club

Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club mirrors civilization in year-end performance

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 5:38 pm
Young Vernon gymnasts prepare to show off skills in year end performance

Talented young gymnasts are looking to ignite the audience’s curiosity and inspire them to find their light.

The town of Followton, a world that mirrors ours, where there is only ‘right-doing’ and ‘wrong-doing’ and no room for creativity, will come to life this weekend in Vernon, B.C.

Related News

“It’s a satire in many ways of our society and looking at all the different ways that kids, especially, but all of us feel that we need to show up and determine what the right thing is based on social media or based on getting people’s likes,” said Camille Martens, Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club director.

“It becomes this blurry area of knowing which way to go and it requires having a strong moral compass.”

READ MORE: Ballet Kelowna launches new season with ‘Dawn’

To help the citizens of Followton find their way, it’s up to two girls to help them find their light.

Story continues below advertisement

“In Followton they don’t want you to find your light, but if you go past town in between ‘right-doing’ and ‘wrong-doing’, you will find your light in the field,” said Mishra Cameron, 12.

“It’s important to find your light because it makes you happy.”

READ MORE: Calgary gymnast tumbles to back-to-back national titles

The performance lets the students, some of whom train up to 40 hours a week, show off their hard-earned skills.

“I started when I was about seven years old and this year I made the Canadian national pool,” said Elle Dockendorff, 14.

“Performance time is my favourite time of the year because I always get to find a new part of myself that I never knew I had.”

Tweet This

The Light Keeper will be at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Nov. 29 and 30, tickets are available at ticketseller.ca 

Blues master moves to the Okanagan, inspiring a new generation of boogie-woogie musicians
Blues master moves to the Okanagan, inspiring a new generation of boogie-woogie musicians
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OkanaganVernonGlobal OkanaganGymnasticsOkanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics ClubCamille MartensRhythmic gymnasticsOlympic Gymnastthe light keepervernon gymnsatics
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.