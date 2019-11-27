Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club mirrors civilization in year-end performance

Send this page to someone via email

Talented young gymnasts are looking to ignite the audience’s curiosity and inspire them to find their light.

The town of Followton, a world that mirrors ours, where there is only ‘right-doing’ and ‘wrong-doing’ and no room for creativity, will come to life this weekend in Vernon, B.C.

“It’s a satire in many ways of our society and looking at all the different ways that kids, especially, but all of us feel that we need to show up and determine what the right thing is based on social media or based on getting people’s likes,” said Camille Martens, Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club director.

“It becomes this blurry area of knowing which way to go and it requires having a strong moral compass.”

To help the citizens of Followton find their way, it’s up to two girls to help them find their light.

Story continues below advertisement

“In Followton they don’t want you to find your light, but if you go past town in between ‘right-doing’ and ‘wrong-doing’, you will find your light in the field,” said Mishra Cameron, 12.

“It’s important to find your light because it makes you happy.”

The performance lets the students, some of whom train up to 40 hours a week, show off their hard-earned skills.

“I started when I was about seven years old and this year I made the Canadian national pool,” said Elle Dockendorff, 14.

“Performance time is my favourite time of the year because I always get to find a new part of myself that I never knew I had.” Tweet This

The Light Keeper will be at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Nov. 29 and 30, tickets are available at ticketseller.ca

2:17 Blues master moves to the Okanagan, inspiring a new generation of boogie-woogie musicians Blues master moves to the Okanagan, inspiring a new generation of boogie-woogie musicians