Environment Canada calling for cold weather, windy conditions in Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

Get ready to bundle up — temperatures throughout B.C.’s Southern Interior are going to plummet.

Environment Canada is calling for cold weather for the rest of the week, starting Tuesday evening.

The national weather service is calling for overnight temperatures of -4 C to -7 C in the Okanagan, Shuswap, Boundary and Similkameen regions.

Factor in the windchill, though — as gusty conditions are expected for Tuesday evening and Wednesday — and those temperatures are even colder.

Wind chill forecast over the next 24 hours…bundle up! pic.twitter.com/NyfIJXDrxS — Mark Madryga (@MMadryga) November 26, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

With the windchill, Tuesday overnight temperatures are expected to feel like -13 to -14.

For Wednesday, the projected daytime highs are +1 to -2. For Wednesday night, though, the mercury is expected to hit -6 to -10.

But factor in the windchill, though, and Wednesday’s overnight temperatures are expected to feel like -13 to -18 in the evening and -13 to -20 overnight.

Environment Canada is calling for winds of 20 km/h on Tuesday, gusting up to 60 km/h by noon on Wednesday.

No wind is expected for the rest of the week.

For Thursday, the daytime high is projected at -4, with the overnight low reaching -13.

For Friday, the forecast is even cooler with a high of -7 and a low of -14.

Saturday’s forecast is -7 and -10.

Brrr, it's looking rather COLD, dry & windy for B.C. later this week. Arctic air over northern B.C. on Tuesday will reach the south coast by Thursday. Full details in our Special Weather Statement here: https://t.co/8KfgCOiVvP#BCStorm #BundleUp @TranBC pic.twitter.com/jZxxgU4Xjz — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) November 25, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

In related news, a wind warning has been issued for the southern half of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

“Strong northeasterly outflow winds up to 70 km/h gusting to 90 will develop this evening for the Southern Gulf Islands and overnight for Howe Sound and Greater Victoria,” said Environment Canada.

“Strong northeasterly outflow winds with gusts up to 90 km/h will also develop early Wednesday morning for the western and central Fraser Valley as well as southeast sections of Metro Vancouver including Surrey and Langley. The strong winds will ease Wednesday night.”

It added that wind damage is possible to roof shingles and windows.

Story continues below advertisement