Calgary police seize weapons, cash after operation targeting people with ‘high-risk lifestyles’

Two Calgary men were charged with weapons offences after an operation targeting people with “high-risk lifestyles,” according to a police news release issued Tuesday.

On Nov. 23, police said they found a white 2018 Ford Fusion parked at a truck stop in the 4900 block of Barlow Trail S.E.

Two men wanted in relation to the operation — which started in September — were inside and so were three unknown people, police said.

Three people were taken into custody after a “brief struggle” with officers, and the other two ran away, according to police.

Police seized:

a restricted semi-automatic handgun

a prohibited high-capacity magazine

ammunition

$11,060 CAD

Latef Reakwon Tag El Din, 23, was charged with eight weapons offences, including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a loaded restricted firearm and possession of a weapon contrary to a court order. He was also charged with eight outstanding criminal warrants, officers said. He is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 28.

Ojullo Mark Ojullo, 25, was charged with three outstanding criminal warrants, police said. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old boy who was taken into custody from the scene was released without charges, police said, adding that two other men remain outstanding.