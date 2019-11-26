School in Saint John sends holiday greetings to troops stationed abroad

Send this page to someone via email

Students at Loch Lomond School in Saint John, N.B. spent Tuesday morning writing holiday cards. They’ll be sent off to members of the Canadian Forces who will be stationed abroad over the holidays.

Students at Loch Lomond School in Saint John, N.B. are answering a call for cards.

“A lot of people don’t get to see their family,” says Alice, a second-grade French immersion student, “like maybe their mom or dad, because they have to go away so we’re writing to them to let them know we still respect them.”

Story continues below advertisement

LLS is just one institution Canada-wide that’s answering a call put out by Canadian Forces.

P.S. You can specify a specific mission or region. P.P.S. Postage is required. P.P.P.S. It really would mean a lot to our sisters and brothers. For more details: https://t.co/nStBz2Urpz — Canadian Forces in 🇺🇸 (@CAFinUS) November 19, 2019

Anyone can send a holiday greeting, all that yours needs is a stamp and the address for the Canadian Forces office in Belleville, Ontario.

READ MORE: ‘It would mean a lot’: Canadian Armed Forces asks residents to send holiday greetings to troops

A simple gesture, thanking members for their service and spreading some cheer to those keeping Canada safe.

“We talk a lot about kindness,” says Angela Little, a teacher at the school, “and doing things for others and it just seems like something natural to do for my students.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cards written by Loch Lomand students will be sent to troops this week.

The students say, they’re glad to be writing them – not just because it’s replacing the day’s math lesson – but because they think holidays away from family would be hard.

“I’d be sad if I couldn’t spend Christmas with my family,” fourth-grader Isaie says. “Because I don’t look forward to the gifts, I look forward to spending time with family.”

Seventeen classes at LLS have been working on the cards, which will be sent out by the end of the week.

Students wrote and decorated their own cards, to be sent to members of the Canadian Forces.