New Brunswick is adding illegal cannabis to the list of activities that can be reported for investigation.

According to the government, it would be an amendment to the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act.

“The federal decriminalizing of cannabis has limited our ability to effectively use this legislation when dealing with properties engaged in illegal cannabis-related activities,” said Public Safety Minister Carl Urquhart in a media release.

“This amendment would ensure the continued provision of a civil legal process to shut down such properties.”

N.B Policing Association concerned over legalization of cannabis edibles Prior to October 2018, cannabis was included in the legislation.Cannabis remains a regulated commodity under federal legislation. The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act currently covers other regulated commodities and activities, such as the unlawful sale of liquor and illegal gaming.READ MORE: 9 people charged in illegal sale of cannabis outside dispensary, Toronto police sayThe proposed amendment would add to the definition of "specified use" the possession, consumption, purchase, sale, distribution or cultivation of cannabis in contravention of federal legislation."We are concerned about illegal cannabis-related activities," said Urquhart."This amendment will ensure that residents who have concerns regarding these activities can make a confidential complaint for investigation."According to the government, the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act provides for a confidential complaint-driven process which holds both commercial and residential property owners and their tenants accountable for specific illegal activities that have been proven to be habitually occurring and have adversely affected the health, safety or security of any individual or group in a community or neighbourhood.It targets and, if necessary, shuts down properties, including lands, through a civil legal process. Future of NB Cannabis stores questioned under private model The purpose of the safer communities legislation, according to the province, is to protect against the harmful effects of specified illegal activities including the use of properties for selling illegal drugs.

