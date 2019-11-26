Kelowna Legacy Group launches website on downtown’s future, says more public input needed

Send this page to someone via email

Calling it an important issue that needs more public attention, Kelowna Legacy Group has launched a website regarding the future of the city’s cultural district.

Formed earlier this year, the group’s goal is to stop or delay the sale of the former RCMP site at 350 Doyle Ave., “in order for a more comprehensive period of meaningful public consultation, and visioning on development possibilities for the downtown cultural district.”

The former RCMP site, the group says, could be utilized along with three other nearby properties to create a massive, interconnected legacy space.

The other three properties are the Kelowna Community Theatre, City Hall parking lot and Memorial Arena.

READ MORE: City lot in downtown Kelowna with view of nearby Okanagan Lake up for sale

In October, the group released a conceptual video of the interconnected space.

Story continues below advertisement

The group says the city formulated a plan in 2015, and that it appears a mixed-use project or high-rise condo seems likely.

In critiquing the plan, though, the group says the city’s plan included public engagement but that “only a small number of citizens were engaged in their process.

“In total, only four stakeholder meetings were conducted, 113 people completed a survey and only 138 people attended two public information sessions.”

“Given the population of Kelowna,” the group said, those numbers, “indicate an inadequate endeavor to truly reflect the wider community’s interest or will.”

READ MORE: Group calling for more public consultation for former RCMP site in downtown Kelowna

The group said it has approached city hall about its grand plan and delaying the sale, but said, “unfortunately to date, we have not been favoured with a response to our submission to the city, prior to the RFP deadline, in late September 2019.

“We emphasize that our proposal was conceptual in nature, but certainly worthy of a respectful response from the city.”

The group noted that they’ve had informal feedback from some councilors, including questions about how the interconnected space would be financed.

It added a couple of councillors feel that all necessary studies have been done and there is no need to look at other options.

Story continues below advertisement

2:31 Kelowna’s mayor calling a citizen group’s vision for downtown Kelowna unrealistic Kelowna’s mayor calling a citizen group’s vision for downtown Kelowna unrealistic

“We continue to ask the community for their vision and input into what we truly feel will benefit the entire community,” the group said.

“This issue is far too important to the community of Kelowna to simply let the sale or lease process proceed, thereby losing this valuable legacy property, without further comprehensive engagement, supported by current information.”