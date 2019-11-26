Menu

Canada

Quebec filmmaker Xavier Dolan named officer in France’s Order of Arts and Letters

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 26, 2019 2:18 pm
Director Xavier Dolan has been a darling of the Cannes Film Festival since age 20.
Director Xavier Dolan has been a darling of the Cannes Film Festival since age 20. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Quebec filmmaker Xavier Dolan has been named an officer in France’s Order of Arts and Letters.

The French ambassador to Canada gave Dolan the prestigious cultural honour at a ceremony in Ottawa on Sunday.

The appointment recognizes the Montreal actor and director’s contributions to French-language cinema and culture.

Xavier Dolan on directing his idols and making tough choices in 'John F. Donovan'

Dolan has been a darling of the Cannes Film Festival since age 20, winning acclaim with features including “I Killed My Mother,” “Mommy” and “It’s Only the End of the World.”

Established in 1957, the Order of Arts and Letters recognizes creators who have helped further the arts in France and throughout the world.

Other Canadians who’ve received the honour include Céline Dion, Jean-Marc Vallée, Denis Villeneuve, Robert Lepage and Anne Dorval.

Xavier Dolan On ‘The Death And Life Of John F. Donovan’
© 2019 The Canadian Press
