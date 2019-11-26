Menu

Economy

Town of Collingwood to seek public input for 2020 budget

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 4:16 pm
A sign welcoming residents and visitors to Collingwood, Ont.
A sign welcoming residents and visitors to Collingwood, Ont. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The Town of Collingwood will be looking for the public’s input in drafting its proposed 2020 operating budget.

The town says its upcoming draft budget will strive to balance residents’ needs and the community’s challenges with funding opportunities for “service efficiency,” “business attraction” and enhancements to the waterfront and public spaces.

READ MORE: City of Barrie developing 2020 budget, seeking public’s feedback online

Engagement opportunities for the upcoming budget will begin on Dec. 5, when the public will be able to comment after budget overview presentations.

The Dec. 5 meeting will be held in the Collingwood council chambers and will begin at 5 p.m.

The public will also have the opportunity to comment on the budget after overview presentations, which begin at 1 p.m., on Dec. 9 in council chambers.

READ MORE: Power restored after more than 8,000 in Collingwood area experience outage: Epcor

On Dec. 10, residents will be able to gather and discuss the proposed budget with town council and staff. Details will be announced at a later date.

The town says residents can also stay tuned for online engagement opportunities.

