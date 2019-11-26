Wind warning issued for Waterloo Region, northern Wellington County

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo Region and northern Wellington County.

The agency is warning that the area is expected to see strong southwesterly wind gusts on Wednesday morning.

It says that wind speeds could reach as high as 70 kilometres per hour.

The winds are expected to calm down Wednesday evening.

Environment Canada says that a low-pressure system moving over Lake Huron and Georgian Bay is to blame for the wind warning.

