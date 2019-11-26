Menu

Wind warning issued for Waterloo Region, northern Wellington County

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 12:27 pm
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Waterloo Region and part of Wellington County.
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Waterloo Region and part of Wellington County. Ahmad Fareed Kahn / Global News

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo Region and northern Wellington County.

The agency is warning that the area is expected to see strong southwesterly wind gusts on Wednesday morning.

It says that wind speeds could reach as high as 70 kilometres per hour.

The winds are expected to calm down Wednesday evening.

Environment Canada says that a low-pressure system moving over Lake Huron and Georgian Bay is to blame for the wind warning.

