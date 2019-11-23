Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with impaired driving after Oshawa crash that injured passenger, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2019 12:53 pm
Durham Regional Police say the single-vehicle crash took place Friday afternoon in Oshawa.
Durham Regional Police say the single-vehicle crash took place Friday afternoon in Oshawa. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OSHAWA – Police in Durham Region say they’ve laid an impaired driving charge after a crash that sent a man to hospital with a serious head injury.

Durham Regional Police say the single-vehicle crash took place Friday afternoon in Oshawa.

They allege a pickup truck lost control, drove through a fence onto a local golf course, and then flipped over.

READ MORE: Driver charged after hitting at least 15 cars with stolen cube van, Toronto police say

A 57-year-old man travelling in the truck as a passenger was taken to hospital for treatment

Police say they’ve arrested the 34-year-old man driving the truck.

The Whitby man is facing one count of impaired operation causing bodily harm.

Man in custody after hitting at least 15 vehicles while driving
Man in custody after hitting at least 15 vehicles while driving
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeImpaired DrivingOshawadurham regionWhitbyDurham Regional PoliceDurhamdurham crimeDuram
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.