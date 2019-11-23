Man charged with impaired driving after Oshawa crash that injured passenger, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

OSHAWA – Police in Durham Region say they’ve laid an impaired driving charge after a crash that sent a man to hospital with a serious head injury.

Durham Regional Police say the single-vehicle crash took place Friday afternoon in Oshawa.

They allege a pickup truck lost control, drove through a fence onto a local golf course, and then flipped over.

A 57-year-old man travelling in the truck as a passenger was taken to hospital for treatment

Police say they’ve arrested the 34-year-old man driving the truck.

The Whitby man is facing one count of impaired operation causing bodily harm.

2:10 Man in custody after hitting at least 15 vehicles while driving Man in custody after hitting at least 15 vehicles while driving

Story continues below advertisement