Man charged with impaired driving after Oshawa crash that injured passenger, police say

OSHAWA – Police in Durham Region say they’ve laid an impaired driving charge after a crash that sent a man to hospital with a serious head injury.
Durham Regional Police say the single-vehicle crash took place Friday afternoon in Oshawa.
They allege a pickup truck lost control, drove through a fence onto a local golf course, and then flipped over.
A 57-year-old man travelling in the truck as a passenger was taken to hospital for treatment
Police say they’ve arrested the 34-year-old man driving the truck.
The Whitby man is facing one count of impaired operation causing bodily harm.
