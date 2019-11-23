Roy leads Bulldogs to shutout win over North Bay Battalion

Send this page to someone via email

Zachary Roy made 31 saves to lead the Hamilton Bulldogs to a 4-0 lead over the North Bay Battalion at FirstOntario Centre Friday night.

It is Roy’s first shutout of the season and only the second of OHL career.

Kade Landry got the Bulldogs on the scoreboard with his third goal of the season, on the power play, from Arthur Kaliyev and Jan Jenik 10:18 into the first period.

At 11:42 of the second period, Arthur Kaliyev netted his Ontario Hockey League leading 26th goal of the season when he finished off a nifty passing play with Liam Van Loon and Jan Jenik.

The Dogs made it 3-0 just over three minutes into the third frame when Logan Morrison tapped in a loose puck in the crease for his ninth goal of the year.

Kaliyev potted an empty net goal with 1:07 to play to round out the scoring.

North Bay’s Joe Vrbetic stopped 24 shots in the loss.

The Dogs sported black and lavender jerseys as part of the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative with proceeds from jersey sales and other items benefiting cancer initiatives at the Canadian Cancer Society and Juravinski Cancer Centre.

The Bulldogs host the Guelph Storm Saturday at 4 p.m.

