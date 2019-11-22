Menu

Province to review massive towing discounts given to excessive speeders and impaired drivers

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 9:00 pm
Updated November 22, 2019 9:01 pm
Cars sitting in an impound lot in West Vancouver.
Cars sitting in an impound lot in West Vancouver. Mike Louie / Global News

Having your car towed and impounded is extremely costly. But Global News has learned that owners who lose their vehicles for excessive speeding and impaired driving in B.C. are receiving huge discounts.

“I don’t believe it’s widely known. I believe most people are unaware of the price structure,” said Mitchell Martin, who owns Mitchell’s Towing in North Vancouver.

Martin says dangerous drivers get free towing for the first six kilometres, and their storage cost is almost half-price.

READ MORE: B.C. handing out more than 2K licence prohibitions for excessive speeding per year

“Currently ICBC pays $23.28 for Zone One, which is North Vancouver, and normally our retail rate is $44 per day, so it works out to be almost 50 percent lower using ICBC rates,” Martin said.

It appears the deals are unintended: a result of bulk discounts that were negotiated by ICBC and then passed on to RoadSafetyBC, the government agency that works in partnership with police.

READ MORE: New data shows ‘shocking’ number of vehicles impounded in B.C. for excessive speeding

When told about the discounts, B.C.’s Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said he was “surprised.”

“I’ve instructed my staff to look into it and get a better understanding exactly of what it is and what it entails,” he said.

“It does strike me as somewhat odd that people who have had their vehicles impounded for excessive speeding would then get a discount on the towing rate, and ordinary people who may have had their car towed don’t.”

Shocking numbers on excessive speeding in B.C.
